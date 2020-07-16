Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Has $4.39 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,651 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 47,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 16,745 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,691 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,386,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,355,809. The firm has a market cap of $195.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.60 and a 200-day moving average of $35.94. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.23.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. SVB Leerink started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.72.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

