Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Has $7.56 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 0.4% of Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 40.7% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.42.

NYSE:TMO traded up $5.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $393.28. 552,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,439. The firm has a market cap of $153.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $395.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,553,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $33,044,350. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

