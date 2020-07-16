Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Increases Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 88.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,945 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 58.4% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.58. 3,128,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,044,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.01. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $52.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

