Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Increases Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,932,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 55.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period.

Shares of IWO traded up $5.43 on Wednesday, hitting $213.25. 174,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,322. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.88. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $129.54 and a 1 year high of $226.23.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

