Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Increases Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,690 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 109.6% during the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 118.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 503 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.37. 2,655,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,776,617. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Charter Equity restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.57.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $967,811.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,815 shares of company stock worth $21,622,429. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

