Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Purchases 1,708 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,683 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nike by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,450,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,058,739,000 after buying an additional 524,108 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nike by 528.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 148,875 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,083,000 after buying an additional 125,201 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at about $424,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nike by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nike alerts:

Shares of NKE traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $97.80. 2,351,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,492,203. The company has a market capitalization of $152.99 billion, a PE ratio of 61.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.44. Nike Inc has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. Nike’s revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $5,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,228,100 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Nike from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.01.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.