Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Purchases 2,121 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,026,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827,922 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $323,111,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 131.7% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,573,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,251,598,000 after buying an additional 3,736,364 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,963,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,824,000 after buying an additional 592,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,267,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,819,000 after buying an additional 266,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $260.31. 37,018,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,083,738. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.90 and its 200 day moving average is $220.41. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $269.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.424 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

