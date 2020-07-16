Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Purchases 213,829 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 47.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 662,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,829 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $19,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,845.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.00. 177,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,874,239. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.68. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

