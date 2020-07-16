Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $420,000. Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $211.30. 591,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,169. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $216.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

