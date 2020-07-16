Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Raises Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 0.3% of Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 190.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

PEP traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.83. 2,177,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,048,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.