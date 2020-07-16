Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,757 Shares of Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,532 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. owned 0.39% of Heartland Financial USA worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 167.1% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter worth $57,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1,707.8% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 39.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTLF stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.72. 62,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,969. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.70. Heartland Financial USA Inc has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $51.85. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.21). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $138.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub cut Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

