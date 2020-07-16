Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Sells 299,533 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 54.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,533 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF comprises about 0.3% of Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.48% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $5,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CWI. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,588,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,165,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,513 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 9,426.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 780,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,394,000 after purchasing an additional 772,426 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,879,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,528,000 after purchasing an additional 505,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 470,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after purchasing an additional 241,354 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

CWI traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.85. 229,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,253. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.69. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $26.22.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.