Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 10.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,813 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 72,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 158.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 68,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 42,102 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 169,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 31.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 89,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 21,605 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

PFF traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $34.89. 1,330,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,074,811. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.87 and its 200 day moving average is $35.12. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.33.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.