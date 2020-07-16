Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th.

Horizon Technology Finance has a payout ratio of 104.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.6%.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

HRZN stock opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $13.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.07). Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 35.08% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 million. Analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $116,900.00. Also, President Gerald A. Michaud bought 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $174,330.00. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HRZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Horizon Technology Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.