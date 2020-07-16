Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $6.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMHC. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 25,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HMHC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,330,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,057. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.37. The company has a market cap of $219.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.27. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.13. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 31.92% and a negative return on equity of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $189.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.78 million. Research analysts predict that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

