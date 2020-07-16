Howland Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,981 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,014,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,580,000 after buying an additional 31,226 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 454,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,840,000 after purchasing an additional 81,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $292,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $295.47. 3,766,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,115,690. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $311.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $284.88 and its 200 day moving average is $276.88.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

