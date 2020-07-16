Howland Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 50.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,468 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF worth $13,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 176.9% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.38. 80,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,261. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.67. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a twelve month low of $45.02 and a twelve month high of $69.71.

