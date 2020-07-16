Howland Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 50.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,468 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF worth $13,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 176.9% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.38. 80,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,261. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.67. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a twelve month low of $45.02 and a twelve month high of $69.71.

Featured Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.