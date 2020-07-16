Howland Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $2,754,179,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 637.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $859,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,542 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $549,597,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $53,522,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Mastercard by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,431,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $829,028,000 after buying an additional 1,052,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $62,379,828.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,826,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,558,271,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 664,384 shares of company stock valued at $199,225,900 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded up $6.89 on Wednesday, reaching $305.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,378,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,645,057. The company has a 50-day moving average of $300.40 and a 200 day moving average of $291.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $300.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mastercard from $269.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.07.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.