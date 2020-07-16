Howland Capital Management LLC Buys 500 Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 807.6% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

Yum China stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.01. 628,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,010,086. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.24. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $52.74.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

