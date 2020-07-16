Howland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,946 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $9,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 388.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 217.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 4,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $318,268.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,294,720.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 396,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $29,076,602.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,867.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 470,917 shares of company stock worth $34,541,997. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,334,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,298. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $90.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.68 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

