Howland Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 1,363.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 416,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,161,000 after purchasing an additional 388,054 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Fiserv from $133.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Fiserv from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $254,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,045,614.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Alison Davis sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $398,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,870.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 387,996 shares of company stock valued at $40,660,959. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FISV traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,621,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,733,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.90. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

