Howland Capital Management LLC Has $10.46 Million Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 28,846 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $10,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 25,989 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,800,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.43.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $211,587.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,941,661.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $457,731.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,779,470.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,993 shares of company stock valued at $866,686. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,299,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,680. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.90. The company has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 19.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

