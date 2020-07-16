Howland Capital Management LLC Has $19.72 Million Stock Position in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,194 shares during the quarter. UGI makes up about 1.4% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Howland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of UGI worth $19,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in UGI by 18.2% in the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 36,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of UGI by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the second quarter worth about $6,486,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in UGI by 38.3% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,337,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,531,000 after purchasing an additional 176,790 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UGI alerts:

Shares of UGI stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.46. 498,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,982. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.50. UGI Corp has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $52.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. UGI had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that UGI Corp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

In other news, CFO Thaddeus J. Jastrzebski purchased 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $247,018.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Walsh purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $238,400.00. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of UGI from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of UGI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UGI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.