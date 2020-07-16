Howland Capital Management LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,944 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTSH. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,818.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.96. 3,064,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,074,245. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.93. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $71.48. The stock has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $81,806.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,222.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $25,070.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,552.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,794 shares of company stock valued at $318,107 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

