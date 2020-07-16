Howland Capital Management LLC Has $2.72 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Stryker by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Stryker by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,141 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd raised its position in Stryker by 10.1% in the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 624 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 6.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SYK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Stryker from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.23.

NYSE:SYK traded up $5.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $188.40. The company had a trading volume of 760,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,425. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $226.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $70.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.68.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 7,299 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.23, for a total transaction of $1,410,385.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,809.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total transaction of $37,202.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,772.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,775,251 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

