Howland Capital Management LLC Has $4.11 Million Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,417 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,191,815 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $749,469,000 after purchasing an additional 44,837 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,664,795 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $243,802,000 after buying an additional 47,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,603,448 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $237,798,000 after acquiring an additional 64,939 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,817,882 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $164,364,000 after acquiring an additional 160,260 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $291,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,964. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $83,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,092 shares of company stock valued at $4,533,790 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AKAM stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.88. 1,374,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,019,381. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.18 and a 52 week high of $116.39. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $764.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

