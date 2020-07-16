Howland Capital Management LLC Has $8.63 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,430 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 6.1% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 60,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the second quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 60,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,586,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 6th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.32.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.36. 787,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,858. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,002.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $212.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

