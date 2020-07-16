Howland Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,042 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Illumina by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,025 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,676 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $608,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $5.11 on Wednesday, reaching $381.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,765. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.78 and a 52-week high of $384.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.12, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $362.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.92 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 26.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Illumina from $298.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.50.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,570,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.22, for a total transaction of $1,480,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,496,015.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,058 shares of company stock worth $12,074,638. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

