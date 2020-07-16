Howland Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group accounts for about 1.7% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $23,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,142 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 746,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,046,000 after purchasing an additional 27,821 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 343,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,875,000 after buying an additional 15,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 56.8% in the first quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNSL traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.68. 82,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.38 and a beta of 0.60. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a 52-week low of $80.93 and a 52-week high of $162.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.21.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $108.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.35 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 15.33%. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KNSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. William Blair raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $134.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.11, for a total transaction of $161,661.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,957,363.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Marson sold 35,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total transaction of $5,281,976.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,719,507.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,940 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,668 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

