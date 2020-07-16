Howland Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,284 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. First Republic Bank comprises 1.3% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $17,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,025. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.20 and a 200-day moving average of $104.95. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $70.06 and a twelve month high of $125.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.18.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $943.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.18.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

