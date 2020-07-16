Howland Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $14,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.06.

Eversource Energy stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.90. 570,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,134,242. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $60.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.29.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.80%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

