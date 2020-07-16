Howland Capital Management LLC Purchases 25,728 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 525,071 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 25,728 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for 1.9% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $26,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.32. 4,351,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,092,173. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.06. The firm has a market cap of $61.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.20. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $165,900.00. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.42.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

