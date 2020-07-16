Howland Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,840 Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,702 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Watsco makes up approximately 2.0% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Howland Capital Management LLC owned 0.42% of Watsco worth $28,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WSO. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in Watsco by 27.5% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 285,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,076,000 after acquiring an additional 61,502 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 6.7% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 86.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 23,158 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 255,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,090,000 after purchasing an additional 27,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 271,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,886,000 after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Shares of NYSE:WSO traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.98. The company had a trading volume of 94,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,179. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Watsco Inc has a 12 month low of $132.97 and a 12 month high of $190.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 0.68.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). Watsco had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Watsco Inc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a $1.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.23%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

