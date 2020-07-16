Howland Capital Management LLC Purchases 974 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,665 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $11,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 15,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,032 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 7,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total value of $706,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 325,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $34,164,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,024,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 469,082 shares of company stock worth $48,535,741 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

APH stock traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.90. 1,103,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,804,971. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $110.24. The company has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.42.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Amphenol had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

APH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Amphenol from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

