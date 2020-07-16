Howland Capital Management LLC Purchases 997 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,889 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,446,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,131,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.38. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,210 shares of company stock worth $13,893,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.13.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

