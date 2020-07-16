Howland Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,893,000 after purchasing an additional 21,303 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 155,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,926,000 after purchasing an additional 94,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $2.32 on Wednesday, reaching $171.88. 1,072,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,946. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $181.99. The company has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.49. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DE. William Blair raised shares of Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $208.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.87.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

