Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 13,302 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,292 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 13,302 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $7,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,633 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 13,906 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.7% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,781 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WBA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

WBA traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $40.65. 4,197,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,218,329. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.38 and its 200-day moving average is $46.76. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of 49.77, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

