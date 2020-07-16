Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,805 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.2% in the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 35,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Surevest LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 28,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.21. 2,838,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,862,380. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $125.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.84.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,865.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays downgraded United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

