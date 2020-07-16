Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 5,029 Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,029 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $13,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 121.4% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Mercadolibre during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,152,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Mercadolibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MELI stock traded down $7.89 on Wednesday, hitting $964.74. 352,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,696. Mercadolibre Inc has a twelve month low of $422.22 and a twelve month high of $1,125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $929.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $702.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.70 and a beta of 1.70.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $652.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $846.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup raised Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Mercadolibre from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercadolibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $774.90.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

