HTMLCOIN Reaches Market Cap of $2.70 Million (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. HTMLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and $12,537.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, HitBTC, C-Patex and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00043457 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.36 or 0.00774753 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.26 or 0.01761713 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00171365 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010969 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009524 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00168081 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,246.50 or 1.00392641 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Coin Profile

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

HTMLCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, CryptoBridge, Fatbtc and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

