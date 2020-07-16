Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.11.

IAG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Iamgold from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.75 target price on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Iamgold from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Iamgold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.25 price objective on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

Get Iamgold alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Iamgold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iamgold during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Iamgold during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iamgold during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iamgold during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,753,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,561,140. Iamgold has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $4.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.56 million. Iamgold had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 37.26%. Iamgold’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iamgold will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Iamgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iamgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.