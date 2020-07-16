Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.70.

INVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Identiv from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Identiv in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Identiv from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Identiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Identiv by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 60,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Identiv by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Identiv by 780.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. 36.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INVE traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.92. 2,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,841. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $85.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 1.46. Identiv has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $7.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average of $4.49.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Identiv had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $18.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Identiv will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. It operates through two segment, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and access management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

