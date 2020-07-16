IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,707 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories makes up 2.9% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $40,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,374,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 189.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 645.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 7,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.91, for a total transaction of $2,369,959.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,959.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.07, for a total value of $3,890,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,850,294.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,182 shares of company stock valued at $31,409,008 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDXX traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $341.87. The company had a trading volume of 133,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,213. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $345.40. The company has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 67.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.90.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 264.71%. The business had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IDXX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.17.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

