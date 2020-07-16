IG Gold Tops One Day Trading Volume of $76.00 (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. One IG Gold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, ABCC, CoinExchange and TRX Market. IG Gold has a market capitalization of $912,657.64 and approximately $76.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IG Gold has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IG Gold Token Profile

IG Gold (CRYPTO:IGG) is a token. It launched on January 14th, 2019. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,749,913,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 tokens. IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming

Buying and Selling IG Gold

IG Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, TRX Market, ABCC and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

