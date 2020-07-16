II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) Shares Sold by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC lowered its stake in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,403 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,196 shares during the period. II-VI makes up approximately 2.0% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in II-VI were worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI in the first quarter worth about $29,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other II-VI news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 21,380 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $987,328.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 209,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,694,521.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $725,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,949 shares of company stock worth $4,223,658. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IIVI traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.65. The stock had a trading volume of 113,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.50. II-VI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $51.90.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $627.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.66 million. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that II-VI, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IIVI. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.50 price objective on shares of II-VI in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on II-VI from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on II-VI from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on II-VI from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on II-VI in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.03.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

