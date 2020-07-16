Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.81.

ITW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi acquired 6,300 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.42 per share, with a total value of $998,046.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,494,689.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 1,575 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,724.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 183.8% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITW stock traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $182.20. 46,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,038. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $190.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.