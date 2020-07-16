Incitec Pivot (ASX:IPL) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.46

Incitec Pivot Ltd (ASX:IPL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.46 and traded as low as $1.93. Incitec Pivot shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 24,343,158 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is A$2.01 and its 200-day moving average is A$2.46.

In other Incitec Pivot news, insider Jeanne Johns bought 101,671 shares of Incitec Pivot stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.96 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of A$199,275.16 ($136,489.84). Also, insider Bruce Brook bought 15,000 shares of Incitec Pivot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.00 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00 ($20,547.95). Insiders acquired a total of 217,451 shares of company stock valued at $428,517 in the last 90 days.

Incitec Pivot Limited, an industrial chemicals company, manufactures, trades in, and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, and internationally. It operates through Incitec Pivot Fertilisers, Southern Cross International, Dyno Nobel Asia Pacific, and Dyno Nobel Americas segments.

