Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Ci Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Inflarx in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Inflarx from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Inflarx in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Inflarx from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Inflarx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ IFRX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.98. 18,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average is $5.06. Inflarx has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $9.70.

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inflarx will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Inflarx by 40.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Inflarx during the first quarter worth $71,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Inflarx during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Inflarx by 504.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 73,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Inflarx during the first quarter worth $9,609,000. 19.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inflarx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

