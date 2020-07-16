Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP) Stock Price Down 13%

Shares of Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) dropped 13% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.40, approximately 20,300 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 10,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Integrated BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Get Integrated BioPharma alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of -0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.37.

Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Integrated BioPharma had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 89.67%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter.

Integrated BioPharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INBP)

Integrated Biopharma, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products primarily in the United States, Luxembourg, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Manufacturing, Branded Proprietary Products, and Other Nutraceutical Businesses.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.