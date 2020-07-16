Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,556,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.46.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,448 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $226,880.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $364,218.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,477 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,514 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,891,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,720,204. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 29.65%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.